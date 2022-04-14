InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.04. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 1,023 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.49% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

