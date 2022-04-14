Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to report sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of INO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

