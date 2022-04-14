Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Buys 30,660 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,961.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

ABIO stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.