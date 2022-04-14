Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,369,667 Shares of Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 2,369,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,076. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.18. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

