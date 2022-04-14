Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Buys C$14,136.00 in Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz acquired 95,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,507.15.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uniserve Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 50,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 16,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 33,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$5,192.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 45,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,101.00.

CVE:USS opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. Uniserve Communications Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.