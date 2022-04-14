Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO Sells $95,100.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRNT opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

