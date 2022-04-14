Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells 4,668 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:JPM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.12. 18,510,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,826. The company has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
