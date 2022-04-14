Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells 4,668 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.12. 18,510,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,826. The company has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

