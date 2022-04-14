Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $3,687,705.40 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.92 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $176,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

