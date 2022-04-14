Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

IBP stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.71. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

