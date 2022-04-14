Insured Finance Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $342,064.15 and approximately $112.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.73 or 0.07519451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.70 or 0.99884713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,215 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

