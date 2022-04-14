Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

