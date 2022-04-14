Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.61.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.