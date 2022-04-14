Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

