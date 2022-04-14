Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.

NYSE ICE opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

