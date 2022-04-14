International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.30 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 238,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

