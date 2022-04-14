International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INCC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 17,002,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,223,121. International Consolidated Companies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get International Consolidated Companies alerts:

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Companies, Inc engages in the business of developing and marketing CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.