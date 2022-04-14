Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $3.69 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $170.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,047,928 coins and its circulating supply is 223,884,533 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

