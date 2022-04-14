InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

