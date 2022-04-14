Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.32) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.06) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.49) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,789.88 ($75.45).
LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,082 ($66.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,262.70. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
