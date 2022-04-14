Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $107.64

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.64, but opened at $113.30. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 13,490 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

