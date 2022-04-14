Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 218.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,386 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,532 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.87.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.22. 1,133,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.20 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

