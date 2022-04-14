Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 2,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.