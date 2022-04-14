Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,530 shares.The stock last traded at $26.72 and had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,682,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 37.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1,002.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

