Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 3,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.
