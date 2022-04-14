Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 3,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.