Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 163843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.