Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 163843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.