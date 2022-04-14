Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly Sells 1,925 Shares

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

