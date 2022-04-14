Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly Sells 1,925 Shares

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.