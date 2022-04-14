Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Century Communities (CCS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS):

4/13/2022 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

4/6/2022 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Century Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Century Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $74.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

