Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (AAL, ABF, AMZN, ANTO, ASM, AUTO, AVV, BATS, BEZ, BNZL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 14th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $4,000.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a $1.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.40.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 2,530 ($32.97) target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 8,160 ($106.33) price target on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 301 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 623 ($8.12) target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 670 ($8.73) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $342.00 price target on the stock.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cormark. They currently have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 6,410 ($83.53) target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.22) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.38) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price target on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

