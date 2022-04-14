Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Church & Dwight (CHD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD):

4/12/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outperformed the industry in the past three months due to solid consumption and demand trends, which aided fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw consumption gains in 12 out of 16 domestic categories. The company is largely benefiting from brand strength, including buyouts like TheraBreath. The company expects various categories like laundry, gummy vitamins to remain at escalated consumption levels in 2022. Church & Dwight is also on track with its pricing efforts to counter cost inflation. Management expects 2022 organic sales growth of 3-6%. However, challenges related to inflation, commodities, distribution and labor persist. Management expects greater input costs and transportation costs in 2022.”

3/31/2022 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $101.00.

3/2/2022 – Church & Dwight was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CHD opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

