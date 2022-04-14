Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,790,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 4,871,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,767. Invitae has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

