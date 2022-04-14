ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,452,900 shares, an increase of 505.0% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.52. 142,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.45. ioneer has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.64.

Get ioneer alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.