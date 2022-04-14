Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IONKF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,012. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

