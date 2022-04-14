Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IONKF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,012. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
