iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 200.2% from the March 15th total of 869,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,032,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,009. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $61.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

