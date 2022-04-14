iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.32. 9,738,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

