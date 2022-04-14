iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $28.58 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

