iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,241 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.