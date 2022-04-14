iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.69

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 39341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

