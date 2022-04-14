iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $41,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ DVY remained flat at $$128.84 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,253. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

