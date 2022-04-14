Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $516,137.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

