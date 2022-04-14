Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,220.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

