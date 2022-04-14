Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 1,584.1% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.