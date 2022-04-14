IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,712,000.

Shares of IX Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. IX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

