J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

JSAIY opened at $12.59 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

