Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JADA traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About Jade Art Group
