Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JADA traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

About Jade Art Group (Get Rating)

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.