Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 585.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

