JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

