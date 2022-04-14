JB Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,022.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $923.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 208.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.