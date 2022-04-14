Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swiss Re in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

