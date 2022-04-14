Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.71 ($39.91).

EPA RNO opened at €22.27 ($24.21) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

