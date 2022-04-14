Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

